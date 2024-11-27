General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $535,229.19 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07.

General Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 11,374,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,945,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of General Motors by 972.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 123.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in General Motors by 581.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,768 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in General Motors by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,171,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

