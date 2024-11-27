George Oliver Sells 10,304 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $14,264,991.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60.

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85.

On Monday, September 16th, George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

