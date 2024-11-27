Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,855 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $63,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,648 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.