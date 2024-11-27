Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $689.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.