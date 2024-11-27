Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $35.00. Global X Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 77,112 shares changing hands.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

