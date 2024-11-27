GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Down 67.4% in November

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 7,039,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $25.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

