Great Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,790,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. ProMIS Neurosciences makes up about 1.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 9.34% of ProMIS Neurosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Insider Activity at ProMIS Neurosciences

In other ProMIS Neurosciences news, Director Madge K. Shafmaster bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,066.24. This represents a 102.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.60.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

