Great Point Partners LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Great Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,396.96. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,369,303.65. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,877 shares of company stock valued at $299,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

