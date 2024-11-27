Guess? (NYSE:GES) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 67902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.
The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.
GES has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Guess? by 216.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Guess? by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
