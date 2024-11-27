Hancock Whitney Corp Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $293.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $112.18 and a one year high of $341.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $19,112,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $172,528. This represents a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,966 shares of company stock worth $47,064,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

