Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $988,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

