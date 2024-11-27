Hardy Reed LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

