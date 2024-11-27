Hardy Reed LLC Sells 949 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 275,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after buying an additional 70,650 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 975,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,029,000 after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

