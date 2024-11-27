Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLF remained flat at $13.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.