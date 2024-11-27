Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 4,823 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1,239.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in eBay by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 941,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 10.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in eBay by 137.0% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 22,870 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

