Head to Head Survey: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) vs. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both index companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.05% 2.33% 0.41%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Spine Injury Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Spine Injury Solutions pays out -465.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out 613.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 2 0 2.29

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 544,165.25 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -344.06 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 2.34 $43.38 million $0.29 76.42

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Spine Injury Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

