Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 796,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 398.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $313,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $331.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $332.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

