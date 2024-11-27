Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 496,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,042,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.95% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 257,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 151.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 183.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

