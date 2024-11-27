Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 28,179 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $75,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $17,913,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $572.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $821.81. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.00 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

