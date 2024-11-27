Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. 1,031,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,501,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hertz Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
