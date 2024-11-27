Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 101,993 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,191.04. The trade was a 48.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.

On Friday, September 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 118,848 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $839,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

