HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 33474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $654.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 84.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 73,013 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.