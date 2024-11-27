Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 98.0% in November

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hongli Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:HLP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,755. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

About Hongli Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.