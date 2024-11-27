Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 98.0% in November

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hongli Group Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:HLP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,755. Hongli Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60.
About Hongli Group
