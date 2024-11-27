Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

