Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Hub Group has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Hub Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $53.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
