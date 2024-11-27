ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Get ICF International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.74. 175,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,926. ICF International has a 52-week low of $128.28 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In related news, Director Scott B. Salmirs purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,165,078 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth $6,579,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.