IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Dividend of $0.12

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.20.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

