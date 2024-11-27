IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.20.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI)

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.