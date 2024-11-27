IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Plans Dividend of $0.12

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.20.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
