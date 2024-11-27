IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,902 shares of company stock worth $68,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $758,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $562.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 155.42% and a negative net margin of 7,534.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

