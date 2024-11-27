Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 236.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,027,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,360,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,900,000 after buying an additional 2,225,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,433,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 1,157,052 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,900,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $11,132,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

