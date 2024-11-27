Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 0.8% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,347 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $755.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

