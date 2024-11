Insider Buying: Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Director Buys 4,900 Shares of Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Free Report) Director François-Olivier Laplante purchased 4,900 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,480.00.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.