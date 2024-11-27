Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RTX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,347,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

