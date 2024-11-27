Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. Sells 4,204 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 4,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $252,113.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,040.07. The trade was a 13.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.