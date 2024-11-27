Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 19,574,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 59,738,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

