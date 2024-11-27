International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.88. The stock had a trading volume of 297,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,485. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

