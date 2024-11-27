International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 102,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ICAGY remained flat at $6.36 on Wednesday. 61,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,404. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

