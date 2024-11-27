Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 217.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 22,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,766. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,035,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,039,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

