Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 217.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 22,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,766. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.