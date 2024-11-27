Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 812.3% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,232,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 8,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.