Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Up 475.0% in November

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 1,089,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,553. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 75.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,456 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.