Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Investec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITCFY remained flat at $16.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.
About Investec Group
