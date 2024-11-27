Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

OTCMKTS:ITCFY remained flat at $16.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

