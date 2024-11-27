iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.4% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,413,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $583.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $455.41 and a fifty-two week high of $604.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

