iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Bakala Capital LLC

Bakala Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bakala Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

