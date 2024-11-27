iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 52007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,511.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

