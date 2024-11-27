iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 52007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
