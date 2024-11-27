iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.05 and last traded at $114.28, with a volume of 49080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.95.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $179,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

