iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $94.69 and a 52 week high of $125.71.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

