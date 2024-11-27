iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

