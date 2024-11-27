iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Swan Global Investments LLC

Swan Global Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.62. 22,581,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,576,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

