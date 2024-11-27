iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $183.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

