iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 4.61% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $682,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 301,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $215.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.38. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.64 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

