iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,763 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after buying an additional 127,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 91,979 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,467,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS NEAR opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.