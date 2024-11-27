iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 83300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.