iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 83300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

